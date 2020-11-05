WWE 2K Battlegrounds Reveals First Set Of Roster Additions

2K Games revealed a new set of additions on the way to WWE 2K Battlegrounds as the game will be getting its first roster update. While a good chunk of the roster was already added to the game, like a lot of WWE titles, it was basically a foregone conclusion that we would eventually see new additions to the game either in a free update or as DLC content. Because that's what every WWE game does with a memorable roster and content from other long-gone promotions that spans over five decades. The company revealed that 10 WWE Superstars and 20 customization items will be coming to the game in the first of several roster updates, which will kick in starting tomorrow, November 6th, 2020. Here's the complete list of wrestlers on the way, with those marked as "unlocked" being available immediately while the rest you will have to unlock through challenges and other methods.

Friday, November 6th: Goldberg

Batista

Jey Uso (unlocked)

Jimmy Uso (unlocked) Wednesday, November 11th: Ultimate Warrior

Eddie Guerrero (unlocked)

Lita (unlocked) Wednesday, November 18th: Trish Stratus

Booker T

Ruby Riott (unlocked)

It should be noted that of the 10 wrestlers featured here, only three of them are currently active on the WWE roster. We've addressed the roster issues in the past when it comes to the game, but it definitely feels compounded that the game is relying more on "legends" to sell the game than they are people who currently work for the company. Whether that's paying off or not is really uncertain at this point, but it does feel like a slight against the current roster when more than half the people in the company's latest video game don't work for that company. It would be nice to see the next round of updates be dedicated to people who are there now instead of relying almost entirely on the past.