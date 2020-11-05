WWE Undefeated Launched On Mobile This December

WWE and nWay revealed this morning that a new mobile game called WWE Undefeated is on the way for mobile devices next month. The game is a real-time strategy title that looks less like a wrestling game and more like a super exaggerated fighter game. You'll choose your favorite Superstar from a roster of past and current talent, choose your moves and abilities from sets you've unlocked, and go head-to-head against players online. You can currently sign up for the game on their website as it will officially drop onto iOS and Android devices on December 3rd, 2020. We have more info from the devs below along with the trailer to show off what you'll be experiencing.

Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated features quick-session matches designed for mobile devices, set against exotic backdrops from around the world. Players can compete head-to-head in real-time with live opponents while experiencing the action, signature moves, and larger-than-life Superstars synonymous with WWE. "nWay is a leader in making real-time competitive multiplayer games and we could not be more excited to partner with WWE to deliver an over-the-top experience," said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. "Combining synchronous PvP gameplay with the ability to collect and upgrade signature moves of WWE Superstars makes Undefeated the ultimate WWE mobile game fans have been waiting for." "nWay's strong reputation for developing quality multiplayer games makes it a natural partner for us," said Sarah Cummins, WWE Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. "WWE Undefeated will allow our fans to connect with their favorite Superstars and Legends in a fun and action-packed setting on their mobile devices."