X8 Has Released The Freeplay Park Update With New Content

X8 has a new update out now as the Freeplay Park Update has a new area, a new weapon, several improvements, and streamlined systems.

Thirdverse Inc. has released a new content update for X8, as they have provided players with the new Freeplay Park update. The update brings with it several improvements as they have gone through and streamlined certain aspects, as well as given a few systems a boost. Plus, you have a new area and a new weapon. We have all the notes from the team below as the update is live.

X8 – Freeplay Park Update

Freeplay Park : This new park area is the player's social hub in X8, offering a space to hang out, meet new friends, and form custom games. Players can engage in various activities, including learning and teaching game mechanics, participating in minigames such as time attack climbing challenges, knife throwing, and a shooting range, or practicing in the combat arena.

Streamlined Friend Adding : Simplified process for adding friends in-game with a single click from the team menu, making it easier to build an in-game community.

Splat Tags : Adding a splash of color and personalization to gameplay, Splat Tags are digital slime balls that allow players to leave custom stickers in the environment. These can be purchased in the X8 store or unlocked through the event calendar.

New Weapon – MONARCH: Introducing the MONARCH, a high-skill, semi-automatic weapon perfect for mid-spend rounds. It offers exciting possibilities to invest in armor or abilities.

Threat Levels Ranked Game Mode : Introducing "Threat Levels," a pseudo-ranked game mode for demolition. Perform well and win games to increase threat rating, represented by a badge in the main menu, showcasing your skills.

Weapon Recoil and Sound Overhaul : In response to player feedback, Thirdverse has completely revamped the weapon and sound systems, offering a refreshed experience for veteran players and a better first impression for newcomers.

: In response to player feedback, Thirdverse has completely revamped the weapon and sound systems, offering a refreshed experience for veteran players and a better first impression for newcomers. Enhanced Matchmaking System: Ensures that players are ready before joining a game, preventing AFK disruptions. This system ties into the new Threat Levels feature, creating a more competitive and balanced gaming experience.

