Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Our Xerneas Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help Trainers defeat this Kalos Legendary during the Season of Hidden Gems.
The Season of Hidden Gems is wrapping up in Pokémon GO as we head full-tilt toward Pokémon GO Fest 2023. We are now entering into a Raid Rotation featuring a highly popular Mega Pokémon and the return of Kalos Legendaries with new special moves. Right now, Mega Salamence takes over Mega Raids while Xerneas and Yveltal return to Tier Five raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Xerneas in Tier Five raids. Let's get into it.
Top Xerneas Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Xerneas counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash
- Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Xerneas with efficiency.
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Iron Head
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Xerneas can be defeated with three trainers, but a duo is possible… but unlikely. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xerneas will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
