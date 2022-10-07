Xerneas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2022

First, Yveltal got its Shiny release in Pokémon GO with its exciting late-September, early-October raid rotation. Now, another Kalos Legendary has arrived to claim its rightful sparkles: Xerneas. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Xerneas, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Xerneas's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Xerneas Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Xerneas counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mega Beedrill (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Nihilego (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Mega Scizor (Bullet Punch, Iron Head)

Shadow Scizor (Bullet Punch, Iron Head)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Aggron (Iron Tail, Heavy Slam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Xerneas with efficiency.

Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

Excadrill (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Gengar (Lick, Sludge Bomb)

Jirachi (Charge Beam, Doom Desire)

Overquil (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Regigigas (Steel-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Apex Purified Ho-Oh:(Steel Wing, Sacred Fire++)

Scizor (Bullet Punch, Iron Head)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Xerneas can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Incredibly skillful players with Best Friend bonus and weather in their favor may be able to pull off a difficult duo.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xerneas will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!