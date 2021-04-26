Xerneas & Yveltal Will Debut In Pokémon GO In May

It's finally happening. Xerneas and Yveltal have both been confirmed for a May 2021 release in Pokémon GO. Niantic announced the details behind the release of these highly anticipated Legendary Pokémon from the Kalos region today. Let's get into it.

Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following Legendary Raid schedule for May 2021:

Incarnate Forme Tornadus, Incarnate Forme Thundurus, and Incarnate Forme Landorus will continue to appear in five-star raids until Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. From Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, Xerneas, the Life Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut! From Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time, Yveltal, the Destruction Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut!

So there we have it. Both Xerneas and Yveltal arrive in one month. I'll admit, I've talked a lot about how stale the raid rotation has been for the first half of the year, but things are clearly about to heat up.

We have more details on the release of Xerneas:

Xerneas will be released in Pokémon GO as part of the mega Luminous Legends X event that will run from May 4th – May 17th.

The Luminous Legends X event will focus on Fairy-type and Dragon-type species, so if you're still working on your Shiny Mew Masterwork Research, this event will come in clutch.

New species releases during this event celebrating Xerneas will include: Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy. Goomy will be rare in the wild. I'm betting we're dealing with the new Gible/Deino/Axew.

Catching a certain about of Fairy-type Pokémon will unlock the release of new Kalos species Pancham and Shiny Galarian Ponyta starting on May 11th.

The Luminous Legends X event will be followed up with the Luminous Legends Y event to spotlight Yveltal and, of course, Dark-types. Stay tuned for dedicated coverage on the events as well as raid guides for both Yveltal and Xerneas in Pokémon GO.