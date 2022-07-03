XIII Remake Will Be Getting An Update & Nintendo Switch Release

Microids announced this week that they will be giving XIII Remake a major update and releasing it on Nintendo Switch in September. First off, as you can see from the text down below, the company addressed the many issues with the game as the CEO apologized for the quality of the content they released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The remake did indeed come with a ton of flaws and fans were not pleased with the end result of what was supposed to be an amazing remake. According to the small letter, those issues have been fixed and will be rolled out in a major update for the game. That update will be released the same day as the Nintendo Switch version, which is currently slated for September 13th, 2022. You can see how it will look in the gameplay trailer down at the bottom.

"We are fully aware and terribly sorry that the initial launch of XIII Remake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC did not reach players' expected quality standards. A bit more than a year ago we took the decision to hire the studio Tower Five to finish the development of the game. Tower Five worked with us in the past, notably on the great port of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders on Nintendo Switch. We really wanted to take the time to fix the game and offer owners of XIII Remake a free update paying the best possible tribute to the original game we all love. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will of course benefit from all the work done to improve the game as well as the multiplayer mode, which will mark the end of the game's development. We can't wait for players to put their hands on this improved version of the game and (re)discover the classic adventures of Agent XIII, as soon as it's released after the Summer," says Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids.