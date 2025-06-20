Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Yamper

Yamper Arrives in Pokémon GO For New Pre-GO Fest Event

Pokémon GO has announced the new Yamper's Paw Prints event, which will celebrate dog-inspired species ahead of GO Fest 2025: Global.

Date and time: Friday, June 20, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Friday, June 20, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Yamper, a new species from the Galar region, debuts. It can be evolved into Boltund with 50 Yamper Candy.

Yamper, a new species from the Galar region, debuts. It can be evolved into Boltund with 50 Yamper Candy. Wild Spawns: Growlithe (can be Shiny), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Houndour (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Electrike (can be Shiny), Lillipup (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and Fidough. Rare encounters will include Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Yamper.

Growlithe (can be Shiny), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Houndour (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Electrike (can be Shiny), Lillipup (can be Shiny), Furfrou (can be Shiny), and Fidough. Rare encounters will include Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Yamper. Event bonuses: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Snubbull, Shiny Poochyena, and Shiny Furfrou. Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Research: Trainers will be able play multiple Timed Researches: Free Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Timed Research will also be available each day of the event. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and catching Pokémon. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before 11:59 p.m. local time each day of the event." The research will include: June 20 Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Poochyena (can be Shiny) 3,000 XP 1,500 Stardust June 21 Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Furfrou (can be Shiny) 3,000 XP 1,500 Stardust June 22 Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Snubbull (can be Shiny) 3,000 XP 1,500 Stardust Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: For US$0.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Complete the event-themed research tasks, such as spinning PokéStops or evolving Pokémon, to receive the following: 4 Incense; 6,000 Stardust; Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Snubbull, Poochyena, Rockruff, Yamper, and more! Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. The tasks associated with the paid Timed Research will be available starting Friday, June 20, at 12:00 a.m. local time. To get the rewards, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

