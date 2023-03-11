Yolked – The Egg Game Announces Early Access Release For April Yolked – The Egg Game will be getting an Early Access release on Steam this April, bringing all the egg-tastic action in a limited form.

Hitcents and HardBoiled Studios announced this week that Yolked – The Egg Game will be getting released on Steam in Early Access this April. The game has been teased for a minute as being a silly and challenging single-player action title revolving around being an egg with a pair of arms. You'll get a chance to play a limited version of the game when it comes out on April 6th, followed by the eventual full release happening sometime later this year. Enjoy the latest trailer showing off the game below before you dive into the frying pan.

"Awake as a failed eggs-periment in the lab of a mad scientist assembling an army of mutant eggs for a nefarious plan. Escape an impending demise and explore every peril-filled room of his not-so-ordinary home, including the lab, attic, kitchen, and garden. Join hundreds of soon-to-be chicks on an egg-lectrifying adventure soon to leave Early Access with new features, collectibles, a never-before-seen level, and the long-awaited ending reveal. Grab, swing, and climb through physics-based levels as a bouncing two-armed egg. Leap out of the way from obstacles including ketchup, spatulas, darts, and scissors, carefully plotting every move, as everyday household items aren't the only threat. Watch out for bombs and fire torches, and don't assume anyone is a friend, as bees, spiders, and piranhas are all looking forward to an egg take down."

"Unlock more than 80+ cosmetic skins in Yolked – The Egg Game, including Devil, Pineapple, Football, and Cactus costumes, by completing achievements and exploring every nook and cranny of each rage-inducing environment. Master controls to escape the narrowest crack, test speedrunning skills, and climb the leaderboards to become the fastest egg in the world. Uncover the secrets behind the scientist's plans, your creation, and why he's so keen on cracking you once and for all."