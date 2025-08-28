Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Nihon Falcom, Ys, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Announced For Nintendo Switch

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta has been announced as an exclusive release for the Nintendo Switch, arriving in early 2026

Article Summary Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch in early 2026.

Developed by Nihon Falcom, the story follows Adol Christin after the events of Ys X.

Players explore the Great Forest of Celceta, map dangerous terrain, and rebuild Adol's lost memories.

Features tag-team combat, strategic party play, and a reimagined soundtrack for longtime Ys fans.

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games announced today that they will be publishing Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Developed by Nihon Falcom, this particular entry follows the continuing storyline immediately after the events of Ys X, giving new light on the aftermath of the consequences from that adventure. The game will be released both physically and digitally, with a special Day One Edition on the way for select retailers. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to get a proper date from the company.

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta

World-famous adventurer Adol Christin awakens alone in the unfamiliar land of Celceta, remembering nothing more than his own name. Eager to unravel the mystery of his past and his current predicament, Adol begins his search for clues to his identity in a nearby town. Joined by the thief, Duren, who claims to have spent some time at his side these past weeks, the young adventurer soon earns the favor of the local Romun Army general. The general tasks the duo with documenting the untamed wilderness of the Great Forest of Celceta. Though none have ever returned from this dangerous quest, Adol sets off with Duren in hopes of reclaiming his lost memories. Along the way he meets numerous other individuals who seem to have encountered him before and must carefully determine who among them can be trusted.

Experience a timeless chapter in the storied RPG franchise making its debut on Nintendo Switch, filled with duplicitous schemes, treacherous geography, and secretive characters. As the adventure that immediately follows the events of Ys X, and which laid the groundwork for gameplay systems that would be seen in Ys VIII and beyond, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta is a special opportunity to go deeper into the series' history and see the evolution that continues to drive its remarkable longevity. Explore and map out your way across a dangerous landscape, taking advantage of a unique tag-team party combat system that allows for creativity and strategy. Seek the truth of Adol's past against the musical backdrop of a refreshed soundtrack.

