Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, World of Wonders, zarude

Zarude & Shadow Mewtwo Feature In March 2024 Pokémon GO Event

Pokémon GO has announced the World of Wonders, a new season beginning in March featuring Zarude, Shadow Mewtwo, and more.

Article Summary March 2024 features Zarude, Shadow Mewtwo in Pokémon GO's World of Wonders.

Join Tier Five raids with Tapu Koko, Regice, Tapu Lele, and Shadow Raikou.

Exciting Mega Raids include Mega Sceptile, Mega Tyranitar, and Mega Venusaur.

Don't miss March events like Charged-Up Research Day and Pokémon Horizons.

Zarude and Shadow Mewtwo have been announced as part of Pokémon GO's new slate of content for March 2024. Here is a breakdown of the events, raids, and more coming to the game as the first part of the new season, titled World of Wonders.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in March 2024:

March 1 – March 14: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) March 14 – March 21: Regice (can be Shiny)

Regice (can be Shiny) March 21 – April 4: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny) Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele will have the attack Nature's Madness, which features 80 power and lowers opposing Pokémon's Defense in Trainer Battles. In a Gym or raid battle, the battle features 90 power.

Tapu Lele (can be Shiny) Weekends in March: Shadow Raikou

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, March 6: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 13: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 20: Regice (can be Shiny)

Regice (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 27: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2024:

March 1 – March 14: Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny)

Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny) March 14 – March 21: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)

Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny) March 21 – April 4: Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2024:

March 3, 2024: Charged-Up Research Day

Charged-Up Research Day March 5 – 11, 2024: Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event March 14 – 18, 2024: Weather Week

Weather Week March 16, 2024: March Community Day

March Community Day March 17, 2024: Raid Day: Primal Kyogre

Raid Day: Primal Kyogre March 21 – 25, 2024: Verdant Wonders & Zarude Ticketed Event

Verdant Wonders & Zarude Ticketed Event March 23, 2024: Raid Day: Primal Kyogre

Raid Day: Primal Kyogre March 27 – 31, 2024: World of Wonders: Taken Over

World of Wonders: Taken Over March 30 – 31, 2024: Shadow Mewtwo Returns

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in March 2024:

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 : Pawmi with double evolution XP

Pawmi with double evolution XP Tuesday, March 12, 2024 : Nidoran Female with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Nidoran Female with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, March 19, 2024 : Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, Hippopotas with double catch XP, all can be Shiny

Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, Hippopotas with double catch XP, all can be Shiny Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Hoppip with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Sandygast

Dubwool

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!