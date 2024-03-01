Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, World of Wonders, zarude
Zarude & Shadow Mewtwo Feature In March 2024 Pokémon GO Event
Pokémon GO has announced the World of Wonders, a new season beginning in March featuring Zarude, Shadow Mewtwo, and more.
Zarude and Shadow Mewtwo have been announced as part of Pokémon GO's new slate of content for March 2024. Here is a breakdown of the events, raids, and more coming to the game as the first part of the new season, titled World of Wonders.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in March 2024:
- March 1 – March 14: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)
- March 14 – March 21: Regice (can be Shiny)
- March 21 – April 4: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)
- Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele will have the attack Nature's Madness, which features 80 power and lowers opposing Pokémon's Defense in Trainer Battles. In a Gym or raid battle, the battle features 90 power.
- Weekends in March: Shadow Raikou
The Raid Hours for the month of March 2024 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, March 6: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, March 13: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, March 20: Regice (can be Shiny)
- Wednesday, March 27: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this March 2024:
- March 1 – March 14: Mega Sceptile (can be Shiny)
- March 14 – March 21: Mega Tyranitar (can be Shiny)
- March 21 – April 4: Mega Venusaur (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2024:
- March 3, 2024: Charged-Up Research Day
- March 5 – 11, 2024: Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event
- March 14 – 18, 2024: Weather Week
- March 16, 2024: March Community Day
- March 17, 2024: Raid Day: Primal Kyogre
- March 21 – 25, 2024: Verdant Wonders & Zarude Ticketed Event
- March 23, 2024: Raid Day: Primal Kyogre
- March 27 – 31, 2024: World of Wonders: Taken Over
- March 30 – 31, 2024: Shadow Mewtwo Returns
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in March 2024:
- Tuesday, March 5, 2024: Pawmi with double evolution XP
- Tuesday, March 12, 2024: Nidoran Female with double Catch Stardust, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Vulpix, Poliwag, Snorunt, Hippopotas with double catch XP, all can be Shiny
- Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Hoppip with double catch Candy, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:
- Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy, can be Shiny
- Jangmo-o
- Sandygast
- Dubwool