Zero The Kamikaze Squirrel Will Be Released Next Week

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel has an official launch date for all three major consoles, as the game will be released next week

Indie game publisher Ratalaika Games and Tokyo-based publisher LLC Shinyuden have given Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel an official release date for consoles. The game plays off the lore of another one of their titles, Aero the Acro-Bat, as you now play as the villain from that story with some ninja skills, going off on a quest of his own. We got more info below and the latest trailer above, as the game will be released for all three major consoles on October 6, 2024.

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel

Who said bad guys cannot be heroes? Aero the Acro-Bat's infamous enemy comes for some ninja squirrel action with an adventure of his own! While working on Edgar Ektor's evil plan, Zero receives a letter from his girlfriend telling him their forest is in danger and her father has been kidnapped. When he tells Edgar that he needs to go to protect his forest, Edgar refuses, but Zero's leaves without permission. Now, Zero needs to head back to his forest as soon as possible, but the evil madman Edgar Ektor doesn't take a no for an answer and is not planning to make it easy for the hero to go save his beloved forest…

Play through 15 stages full of ninja action, including stages with rides

Use Zero's combat skills to defeat all kinds of enemies and fight against powerful bosses

Choose between the English and the Japanese version

Rewind/Turbo function: repeat something till you achieve perfection or speed things up

Save state function: save wherever you want and restart from that exact point

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify the game's looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.)

Gallery: check images from the original game's illustrations, posters, box design, etc.

Cheats function: activate several cheats that will make things easier (infinite energy, infinite lives, invulnerable, etc.)

