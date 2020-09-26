ZEXAL World Is Coming To Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Next Week

Konami revealed this week that Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL will be coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links on both PC and Mobile on September 29th. The game will be bringing many of the characters, settings, cards, creatures, and more from the anime spinoff series for you to dabble with. As well as more new content will be available, including "the 30th Main BOX," which contains Yuma's signature Xyz Monster Number 39: Utopia, as well as many powerful cards. You can read more about the addition to the game as well as the login bonuses you get when the content drops on Tuesday.

The ZEXAL world introduces characters from the ZEXAL manga and animated series into the Duel Links universe. The successor to the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's series, Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL follows Yuma Tsukumo and his ally Astral as they attempt to regain Astral's lost memories that have turned into the 99 Numbers cards. Yuma Tsukumo & Astral, Tori Meadows and Bronk Stone can be unlocked by completing Character Unlock Missions, progressing in the ZEXAL world and playing secret missions. In the new ZEXAL world, Duelists can now use Xyz Summoning to bring powerful Xyz Monsters to the field. Distinct by their black frame and absence of Levels, Xyz Monsters instead are branded by Rank that typically determines the Level of monsters used to stack during an Xyz Summon. Just like Synchro and Fusion Monsters, Xyz Monsters have their own specific Summoning requirements. Xyz Monster and Support Cards – UR Zubaba General (Prismatic), UR Gagaga Magician (Prismatic)

– UR (Prismatic), UR (Prismatic) UR and SR Tickets – A total of six Card Tickets will be given once per day.

A total of six Card Tickets will be given once per day. 1,000 Gems

1 Skill Ticket – Skill for any character added to the game (Prior to Sep. 8th, 2020)

Skill for any character added to the game (Prior to Sep. 8th, 2020) Card Sleeves and Game Mat – Featuring the official artwork for the ZEXAL world