Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever Will Be Coming This Spring

XR Games will be dropping you into the thick of the end-times as Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever will be coming around this Spring. Inspired by both modern racing titles as well as the light-gun games of the '90s, you'll be thrown straight into the world from the two films as you choose one of the four members of the crew to go running around killing zombies. Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus, and Little Rock (not voiced by any of the actors from the film) all make their way into Silicon Valley to launch a new attraction as you'll enter a zombie-killing course called the Zombieland Invitational.

But this isn't really about any kind of storyline or special goals you have to meet, it's just about racking up points and being the best zombie killer in the land. You'll be sent off on a path filled with the undead to try and get the best possible score by taking out everything in sight that isn't human, You can upgrade your weapons, take advantage of bonuses, and try to get to the top of the leaderboards. While it doesn't have a release date, we know the game will be coming out for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets this Spring, with a PSVR release later this year.

Survive ferocious zombies and enjoy the dystopian humour of Zombieland as Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock train you to run the fastest, most dangerous zombie-killing race course ever devised – the Zombieland Invitational! Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever combines classic arcade light-gun shooting with split- second racing mechanics. Two quick headshots turn the world slow, giving players more time to rack up combos, get faster times and claw their way to the top of the leaderboards with awesome weapons, powerful upgrades and head-popping, clock- stopping, zombie-killing arcade action! Holing up in the best tech billionaire's mansion they can find, they accidentally save YOU, a zombie apocalypse survivor living in the mansion's panic room. That's when they decide to train you to become the most badass zombie killer of all time. Play hard and earn their respect to unlock weapons, challenges, upgrades and perks! But just killing zombies isn't gonna hack it. This is a racing sport and to be the best you've got to kill in style. That's where our Adrenaline system kicks in. Nail two quick headshots in a row and adrenaline slows down time – making you faster! Line up your next shot, keep the combo going, and pop those zombie heads! The longer your combo, the faster your time – and fractions of a second count in the Zombieland Invitational!