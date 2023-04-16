Zool Redimensioned Announced For PS4 Release Zool Redimensioned is getting a release for the PS4, as the remastered version of the classic '90s platformer comes out next month.

Secret Mode and Sumo Digital revealed they will be releasing a remastered classic as Zool Redimensioned is coming to the PS4 next month. The game has already been out on PC since 2021, taking the original '90s version of the game and giving it some love with modernized graphics and refined controls. Not to mention some cool new additions with a new local multiplayer game mode system. Which includes Zool's Gold, Rool of Zool, and Ball Brawl. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom to see it in action on the PlayStation before it comes out on May 16th.

"Originally released by Gremlin Graphics in 1992 on the Amiga to critical acclaim, iconic gaming mascot Zool returns in Zool Redimensioned! This brand-new reimagining of the classic action platforming adventure has been rebuilt from the ground up for modern audiences. Help Zool jump, spin and shoot his way across eight alien worlds, taking down menacing bosses and saving the universe from the nefarious influence of Krool. Zool's old-school platforming action will challenge the most hardcore gamers, with modern enhancements that bring the game into the 21st century. Beat your speed run times, discover secrets hidden across every level, or go back in time and play the original classic game. Re-live the legend of the ninja that started it all!"