A Haunting In Venice: New Poster, Trailer, and Images Released

We have a new trailer, images, and poster for the next big screen Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. It will be released on September 15th.

When Death of the Nile finally emerged from the various delays that came from the Fox sale and COVID delays, it wasn't really that surprising that it underperformed. The other problem was that the movie itself wasn't that great. Everyone thought that this series was probably done for, but 20th Century decided that they had another Agatha Christie adaptation up its sleeve. Not only that, but they also chose a story that not many people know, which is how A Haunting in Venice came to be. It felt like the film went from being announced to being finished very quickly and is now coming out soon. We got the first teaser a few months ago, and now we have the full trailer that shows off more new footage and a new poster and images.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

