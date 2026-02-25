Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Dolby Cinema, Undertone

A24 Teams With Dolby Cinema For Screenings Of Undertone

A24 is teaming with Dolby Cinema for early scrennings of its highly anticipated horror film Undertone. They will take place March 9.

Undertone, directed by Ian Tuason, premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival to critical acclaim.

Nina Kiri stars as a paranormal podcast host drawn into a terrifying mystery echoing her own past.

A24 aims to reclaim its horror crown with Undertone, releasing wide in theaters March 13.

A24 is teaming up with Dolby Cinema for special screenings of its new horror film, Undertone, directed by Ian Tuason in his directorial debut. The film premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival, where the studio paid a seven-figure sum to acquire the rights. Nina Kiri (The Handmaid's Tale) stars in the film, about "A paranormal podcast host who moves into her dying mother's house to be her primary caregiver. When she receives audio recordings of a young pregnant couple experiencing supernatural noises, she realizes the woman's story mirrors her own. Each new recording scratches at her sanity, drawing her into a fate she cannot escape." Also lending their voices to the film are Kris Holden-Ried (The Umbrella Academy), Michèle Duquet (The Virgin Suicides), Keana Lyn Bastidas (The Hardy Boys), and Jeff Yung (The Shrouds). This looks like a winner for A24. Undertone was shown at this year's Sundance Film Festival and will be released in theaters on March 13. These Dolby screenings will take place on March 9. Go here for more info.

A24 Wants Undertone To Restore Horror Street Cred

Dan Slater for Slaterverse Pictures and Cody Calahan for Black Fawn Films produced the film. Executive producers include Steven Schneider and Roy Lee for Spooky Pictures, Chad Archibald for Black Fawn Films, Brit MacRae and Daril Fannin for Kino Studios and DimensionGate. This must be pretty great, since Blumhouse brought in Tuason to direct the new installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise. Anything that debuts at a festival and ignites a bidding war into the seven figures must be a pretty strong film, much less a debut. Expectations are sky high now, and I am eagerly awaiting tomorrow's trailer drop. A24 has had some of its horror-film street cred taken by NEON over the last 18 months, and something like this could be just what they need to reclaim the title.

Undertone will release in theaters on March 13, with special Dolby screenings on March 9.

