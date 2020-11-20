Action Flick Redemption Day Drops In January, Watch The Trailer

For those of you who were worried that you wouldn't get your rah-rah action flicks anytime soon, Redemption Day is here to quench your thirst. Starring Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, Martin Donovan, Ernie Hudson, Samy Naceri, and Andy Garcia, this action film features Dourdan as a U.S. Marine captain whose wife is kidnapped by a terrorist group. Guess what? that was a pretty bad idea by those guys. You can guess what happens when he goes to rescue her, I am sure. You can watch the trailer for Redemption Day down below, as well as see the incredibly hilarious poster.

Redemption Day Synopsis & Poster

"Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton's (Gary Dourdan) wife, Kate, is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves."

This is a Saban Films release, and boy, have they been bombarding the digital marketplace with films like this. Go on your favorite digital streaming app and peruse the new rentals section, and you will come across at least 5 films from them. It seems to be working, though, in this year with no theatrical releases. I bet these digital companies are cleaning up this year. While there have been some surprisingly good movies in all of these releases, this does not look like one of them. More than willing to be wrong, but this looks like a painfully dull by the numbers action flick. I guess we will all find out in January. Redemption Day, starring Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan, Martin Donovan, Ernie Hudson, Samy Naceri, and Andy Garcia, hits select theaters on January 8th, and digital services on January 12th.