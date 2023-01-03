Angela Bassett Is "Loving" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Awards Buzz

There were a lot of highlights and outstanding performances in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but one that absolutely stands out is Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. She didn't have a huge role in the first film, but due to the very sad real-life circumstances that happened, Bassett got to take on as much of a lead role as Letitia Wright as Shuri. The awards season is coming up, and people have been looking at Bassett as a real contender to take home something. She already has a Best Supporting Actress nomination from the Golden Globes, and while this is a stacked awards season. Bassett recently told Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast that she is just loving being in the space again after her 1993 Oscar snub.

"I'm loving it," Bassett says. "It's been 30 years since I've been in that space. It's just indicative of the work that you've put in."

Bassett explains that in her now Golden Globe-nominated performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we saw a very different version of this character emerge. That's because not only are we seeing her become the leader of Wakanda, but we are also seeing a mother grieve the loss of her son.

"She has to be more sovereign than she was before," Bassett says. "She has to be stronger and wiser and gentler—because sometimes gentleness is where the greatest strength emerges from.

As for Bassett, she didn't feel very "queenly" when she came onto set saying, "every day, I'm putting on my sweats and my workout clothes. I don't really look too queenly." However, she specifically cites returning and now Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter for making her feel oh so different. "But when I come into Ruth's domain, I'm excited," she continued. The Oscar nominations haven't come out yet, but Black Panther did extremely well during its awards run, so it's going to be interesting to see how this one goes. Is there going to be some awards gold for Bassett or someone else involved with this production again? We'll have to see as we head into the final leg of the awards season.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opened in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.