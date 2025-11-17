Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: avatar 3, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Tickets Go On Sale, BTS Featurette, 7 Posters

Tickets for Avatar: Fire and Ash are officially on sale. 20th Century released a new TV spot, behind-the-scenes featurette, and seven new posters.

20th Century debuted a brand new TV spot, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and seven striking posters.

Early box office tracking predicts a $135-$165 million opening, surpassing The Way of Water's debut.

The film's performance will reveal if the Avatar franchise has the power to sustain its planned sequels.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to be massive, but we're about to get a much better idea of just how big. The third film in the planned five-part series is set to be released in December, and it was officially announced today that tickets are now on sale. The early box office predictions are going to be a lot more accurate with the ticket sales beginning, but the last numbers that were being floated around were $135-$165 million. That would be surpassing the opening weekend of The Way of Water, which had the added benefit of over a decade of hype behind it. This film, more than anything else, is going to be the true indicator of whether or not this franchise has the staying power to justify two more entries. When tickets go on sale, we always get the same little pile of promo from studios. We got a TV spot announcing that the tickets are on sale, we also got a new behind-the-scenes featurette, and seven new posters.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

