Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: Ant-Man 4's Jeff Loveness Tapped to Write

As Marvel's tapped into various figures to write multiple projects, Jeff Loveness will join the likes of The Russo Brothers, James Gunn, Taika Waititi, Matt Shakman, Peyton Reed, and others to become the next major creative figure to guide the MCU. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe has been tapped to pen the screenplay for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Directing duties will be handled by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton, and producing will be Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

What Little We Know of MCU Kang Leading to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

As the film was announced at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the only piece of news revealed was Cretton helming, and it will take place during Phase VI. Jonathan Majors will play the title character. The actor already made his MCU debut in the Marvel Disney+ series Loki as "He Who Remains." Not long after Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills him, main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself back at the Time Variance Authority with new statues that bear the likeness of "He Who Remains" as he's revealed to be a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Majors is confirmed to return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film in the franchise.

Loveness' success on the Adult Swim animated series Rick & Morty led to the Reed film that stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton. The film follows Scott Lang (Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Lilly), Hank Pym (Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Pfeiffer) exploring the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. The film is set for release on February 17, 2023. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is expected to release on May 2, 2025. | Deadline Hollywood