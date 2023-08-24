Posted in: Movies | Tagged: anime, anime expo, AX Cinema Nights, cowboy bebop, ghost in the shell, Paprika, Perfect Blue, satoshi kon, tokyo godfathers

AX Cinema Nights to Screen Popular Anime Movies Through the Year

AX Cinema Nights is bringing fan favorite anime feature films back to theatre screens throughout the year, including Perfect Blue and more.

AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive and unforgettable experiences beyond the annual Anime Expo, where all the big anime news is announced. The upcoming screenings are perennial fan favorites.

The upcoming screenings are listed below:

Perfect Blue 25th Anniversary – AX Cinema Nights Satoshi Kon Fest

Screening Dates: Sept. 6th (sub), Sept. 7th (dub), Sept. 10th

(Encore of choice)

Anime Expo Cinema Nights invites you to revisit Perfect Blue, the groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from the legendary director Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Paranoia Agent), as it returns to theatres for its 25th anniversary. Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren't ready to see her go… Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima's reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.

Ghost in the Shell – AX Cinema Nights

(Encore of choice)

Release Dates: Nov. 8th (sub), Nov. 9th (sub), Nov. 12th

(encore screening)

Anime Expo Cinema Nights invites you to return to the visually stunning and poignant classic Ghost in the Shell. 2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of "The Puppet Master," a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of infiltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii's award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation films of all time.

Tokyo Godfathers 20th Anniversary – AX Cinema Nights Satoshi Kon Fest

Release Dates: Dec. 11th (sub), Dec. 12th (sub), Dec. 13th

(encore screening)

Anime Expo Cinema Nights invites you to celebrate TOKYO GODFATHERS, the acclaimed holiday classic from master director Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Perfect Blue), as it returns to theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a 4K restoration under the supervision of the original art director and producers. On Christmas Eve, three homeless companions stumble upon a baby girl in a garbage heap. They name her Kiyoko and vow to care for her as they track down her family. Haunted by memories of their own broken pasts and pursued by a cast of shadowy characters from Tokyo's nightlife, Hana, Gin, and Miyuki overcome their differences and learn to trust one another as a new, makeshift family. With the New Year fast approaching, the mystery behind baby Kiyoko deepens, and these unlikely heroes discover the surprising — and sometimes miraculous — connections that have brought them all together. Co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop) and featuring a whimsical score by Keiichi Suzuki, Tokyo Godfathers is a masterpiece by turns heartfelt, hilarious, and highly original, a tale of hope and redemption in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie – AX Cinema Nights

Release Dates: Jan. 21st (sub), Jan. 22nd (sub), Jan 23rd

(encore screening)

Anime Expo Cinema Nights presents Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. Caught up in a world of dreams, lost in the cruelty of reality. What should have been an easy bounty turns into biological war after a terrorist gets hold of a deadly virus. Drawn in by the pretty price on the mastermind's head, Spike and the Bebop crew are ready to collect a much-needed reward. Unfortunately, the gang's about to find themselves in more trouble than money when the terrorist threatens to unleash the virus on Halloween–effectively killing everyone on Mars. With little time and leads that seem more dreamy than helpful, they'll have to use their own bag of tricks to stop a dangerous plot.

Paprika – AX Cinema Nights Satoshi Kon Fest

Release Dates: Feb. 7th (sub), Feb. 8th (sub), Feb. 11th

(encore screening)

Anime Expo Cinema Nights presents the final film by visionary director Satoshi Kon with his mind-bending thriller, Paprika, which has been restored in 4K for the first time. When a machine that allows therapists to enter their patients' dreams is stolen, all hell breaks loose. Only a young female therapist, Paprika, can stop it.

More information can be found at https://iconicreleasing.com.

