Black Adam Has A Final Trailer, And You Can Watch It Right Now

Black Adam is finally out next month, and tonight, a new trailer has dropped from Warner Bros. They are really ramping up the promotion now, as we also saw a bunch of new posters for the film debut this week. Honestly, as much as everyone is probably sick of hearing this and talking about, there is a lot riding on this one for WB. They need this to deliver, and deliver big time. Check out the brand new trailer below, and see if you think it has a shot.

Black Adam Looks To Be Worth The Wait So Far

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world." As someone who holds the JSA near and dear to his heart, this is maybe the DC film I am most excited for. Granted, it is hard to get excited about any of them, with the constant delays and other sticky situations they seem to get into trying to get them out, but Black Adam is such an interesting character, and with the members of JSA they are teasing being in this film, I will be there day one for sure. Sure, the DCEU has crumbled completely and it sure seems like there is no saving it, but this is The Rock we are talking about. If he can't save it, pretty much nobody can. At least we will always have this film, and we can say the JSA graced movie screens.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21st, 2022. Time to get excited, y'all.