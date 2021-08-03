Black Adam Producer on New Special Effects Techniques

We're a little under a year away from the cinematic debut of the epic, complex DC Comics character Black Adam, and according to one of the film's producers – we can expect some innovative choices.

Just last month, we learned the Dwayne Johnson had wrapped his participation in the upcoming Black Adam film, sharing a positive message about his own experience. Shortly after, one of the film's producers (Dany Garcia) mentioned that there was still a lot of content to shoot in LA as well as the post-production aspects of the film – and now Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has offered a little teaser about what we can look forward to.

In an interview with Collider, Garcia discussed utilizing new techniques for the film and explained, "This is a character with amazing abilities. He has super speed, can fly, and has world-breaking strength, to name a few. We wanted to make sure moviegoers feel that throughout the entire movie. You're not going to see him use super speed just once, and then it stops; this is part of his arsenal." He continues, "It's common to see abilities fall to the wayside when dealing with characters like that, but one of our many goals was to keep continuity there and push the bar in terms of how we do it. For example, the technology we're using to make Black Adam fly has never been done before. It's completely unique. It was critical for us to ensure that it felt special, authentic, and real. Jaume took that to heart. Our special effects team are Oscar winners, and we certainly put them to work."

As long-time DC fans are aware, Black Adam is a name that's often associated with carnage, strength, and brutality, so there's almost no chance that the Warner Bros. film could even consider cutting corners on the effects, to begin with. If Garcia feels confident enough to make bold promises about challenging the norm for superhero film standards, we're extremely anxious to catch a glimpse at how Black Adam will play out when it's released on July 29, 2022.