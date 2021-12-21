Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teases Black Manta's Story in Aquaman Sequel

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has become a major player in big-budget Hollywood features, with a never-ending roster of major franchises under his belt. From the vast worlds of DC's differing Watchmen and Aquaman to the horror icon Candyman, and more recently, the action/sci-fi hybrid Matrix franchise, he's rightfully discovered a reputation for his work in heavy hitter titles. Because of his major success in Aquaman, the actor's upcoming return in the film's sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a major event for DC fans – especially after the confirmation of a scrapped Black Manta film that was disguised; as a movie centered on 'The Trench.'

In a new interview published over at ComicBook.com, Mateen discussed his character in the Aquaman sequel, divulging, "I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some more private moments. Wanted to see [Black Manta] struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something. So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he's back for more, no doubt, in a big way."

There's very little plot information that's currently known regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; however, we do know that it includes stars like Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Mateen, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, with a current plan to release it 45 days later, exclusively on HBO Max.

Are you excited to see how Black Manta and Aquaman will handle their second on-screen encounter after four years? Let us know what you're most eager to see from the sequel in the comment section below!