Black Panther 2 To Reportedly Start Production in July 2021

In August, the world was shocked to hear that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had passed away after a four-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. It was a hard blow to everyone to lose such an incredibly talented actor so young but an even bigger blow to the black community who lost such a prominent role model for young children. It's been a couple of months now, and as much as we call don't want to admit it, Marvel Studios is a machine that needs to keep moving in one form or another. Thus far, the only information we've heard about it is what Marvel has no plans to recreate Boseman with CGI. Now we have some more information with The Hollywood Reporter saying that production on Black Panther 2. which was supposed to start filming in March 2021, will start filming in July 2021. Returning cast members include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett, with Tenoch Huerta joining the cast as the antagonist and Ryan Coogler returning to direct. Most people are assuming that Wright's Shuri will be taking on the mantle in 2021, but that hasn't been confirmed, and Marvel isn't commenting.

Black Panther 2 isn't the only movie going into production in 2021 as the year is shaping up to be one of the busiest for Marvel Studios. We fully expect that Kevin Feige is probably not going to sleep. They have three movies due out next year with Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3. The latter of which and the sequel to Doctor Strange are filming right now and would be in post-production in 2021. Taika Waititi will start production on Thor: Love and Thunder in January 2021, along with Peyton Reed starting production on the third Ant-Man movie and, reportedly, the long-delayed third Guardians of the Galaxy movie will also start production in late 2021. Next year will also likely see directors and writers brought on for other announced projects like Captain Marvel 2, Blade, and maybe even some of the Fox properties will finally get announced.

That's just on the movie side. Marvel is also making a big push on the TV side of things as well. WandaVision just for a January 15th release date. Both the Loki series and Falcon and the Winter Soldier were partially shot in 2020 before COVID-19 shut everything down and will finish production in 2021. Ms. Marvel has reportedly started shooting, and then we have the Moonknight and She-Hulk series, which will also enter into production next year, and this is just the stuff we know about.

Boseman's untimely death still weighs heavily on everyone involved, but the machine that he was part of continues to move forward one way or another the same way Star Wars had to continue on after the untimely death of Carrie Fisher. Everything seems to indicate that Marvel has real respect for Boseman's legacy and will try their best to honor that while also being a business. It's a very fine line to walk, and we'll have to see if everyone involved is up to it.