Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 First Look Revealed

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 was teased today, with a higher budget and an upgraded Pooh. The film opens in February.

Article Summary "Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" teases an upgraded, scarier Pooh design.

The sequel's budget is significantly bigger, allowing for improved creature effects.

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield emphasizes the importance of creature design in horror films.

The movie, including a more experienced cast, is set for a release on February 14th, 2024.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey was a joke from the announcement of the horror pic, but then, when it opened as a special theatrical event, it made money. Made for $100,000, it pulled in $5.2 million, and a franchise was born. Sure, that is not a hard trick to pull off in the horror genre, but clearly, the audience was there to see beloved children's characters murdering people. The sequel, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, is in production for release in 2024, and THR has a first look at the upgrade Pooh is getting in the film. "This time, we have people doing the prosthetics — it's a company that has worked on Harry Potter's Voldemort and Star Wars. And they've been in charge of the redesigns of the creature. And that's why Pooh looks a bit more scary. There's an extra level of detail there." says director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Check it out below.

Winnie The Pooh Plus Murder Equals Cash

Expanding on how production has changed between films, Frake-Waterfield continued:

"Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we've gone into this knowing on what platform scale it's going, whereas in the first one, we didn't really have much of an idea. We obviously didn't expect it to go to the masses it did. This time, we've gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it. I've not really worked on anything else this year. And that's why all areas are now a massive jump up compared to the first. For example, the look of the creatures is quite an important thing. Before, we had a mask bought online, some cleaning gloves from the shop downstairs, and a red lumberjack shirt from Amazon. The whole monster was about £630 ($770). The prosthetics alone for the creatures ended up being over $20,000. So it's a humongous difference. But it's worth the investment because that's your creature. That's what people are watching horror for. So cost-wise, I'd have to say it's like probably over 10 to 15 times the original."

The first Blood and Honey was a terrible film, but it was a fun watch. Along with the enhanced budget, they brought on a more experienced cast, including Simon Callow, and seemingly upped their game behind the camera. Hopefully, that leads to a more well-rounded film.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 releases February 14th, 2024.

