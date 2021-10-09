Bond Coming In First With $60 Million, Venom Holds Well At Box Office

Bond and symbiotes are waking up the box office. No Time To Die, the swan song for Daniel Craig as 007, is going to open at number one at the weekend box office with an estimated $60 million. Some were saying it could move higher, but since the series skews older, it would have depended on that demo getting out there, which they just are not comfortable doing yet. Still, $60 million in a depressed, pandemic box office is nothing to sneeze at. This is also the longest Bond film to date, clocking in at 2 hours and 43 minutes, which means less showings. International estimates are not in yet, but it has already grossed $150 million worldwide heading into Friday.

Last week's champ Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to also hold up well, with an estimated $31 million, a 65% drop week to week. That will bring its total for two weeks to $140 million, right in line with the first film and its second weekend. Sony must be dancing in the streets right now that it held up so well against Bond. Another film of note opening on a lot fewer screens is A24's Lamb, which will end up with around an estimated $1.1 million, putting it in the top ten. Only playing on 583 screens, that is a pretty good number these days for what is essentially only playing at small, indie theaters and not everywhere.

We will take a look at the full weekend numbers tomorrow when the final estimates are released, including what else rounded out the top five. Bond and Venom carried the day, but at this point, this will be the highest box office weekend in over 18 months, with no slowdown coming for the rest of October, as we still have Halloween Kills and Dune to open in theaters before we close the book on the month.