Bride Of Frankenstein Vinyl, Figure Debut From Waxwork Records

Bride of Frankenstein is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, and to help celebrate, Waxwork Records is releasing not only a Spinature figure of her but a new pressing of the soundtrack to the film on vinyl. This is the first time the score by Franz Waxman has ever been released on vinyl. The release is also a booklet, including artwork and original scoring session photography, and liner notes by album producer and restoration engineer Mike Matessino. If you are a Bride of Frankenstein fan, this is a must-own. The jacket art, seen below, is by fan-favorite Phantom City Creative.

Bride of Frankenstein 85th Anniversary Pressing Details

"Waxwork Records is proud to announce THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Franz Waxman. In celebration of the film's 85th Anniversary, we are thrilled to present the premiere vinyl release of the film's music as a deluxe album featuring re-mastered audio, new artwork, and likeness approvals from famed actress Elsa Lanchester's Estate.

Sourced from the original master acetates housed in the composer's archives at Syracuse University and original masters from Universal, the album has been meticulously restored and re-mastered. Working closely with Universal Pictures, this historic release marks the very first time the original film music has been made available on vinyl. The album features new artwork by Phantom City Creative, a 12"x12" booklet including artwork and original scoring session photography, and liner notes by album producer and restoration engineer Mike Matessino."

Also being released is a Bride of Frankenstein Spinature figure. Featuring an amazing sculpt, this is the second in the series following the Frankenstein figure already released. Made to spin on top of your vinyl when playing on your player, these figures feature premium packaging and officially licensed likenesses.

Both of these items can be preordered by going right here.