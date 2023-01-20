Captain America: New World Order – Xosha Roquemore Joins The Cast Xosha Roquemore has reportedly joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order in an unknown role.

The cast of Captain America: New World Order is continuing to grow as we move closer to the production starting. We know that a few people are returning, and now we have some new faces. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know that it will be drawing from some loose plot threads from The Incredible Hulk. According to Deadline, Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of the Marvel film in an unknown role.

Captain America: New World Order Is Also A The Incredible Hulk Sequel

In April of 2021, we knew that a fourth Captain America movie was in development, with Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, taking on the title role after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. We knew that Malcolm Spellman, a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be working on the script with Dalan Musson. In July 2022, we learned that Marvel had signed on director Julius Onah. During their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that the title of the next Captain America movie would be Captain America: New World Order.

In September 2022, Marvel also took the stage during the D23 Expo and revealed some more details about the film, including that Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Shira Haas playing Sabra. We also found out that Marvel was drawing on someone from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tim Blake Nelson was returning as Samuel Stern, aka Leader, who was briefly teased in that movie but never mentioned again. It makes sense that they would need General Ross, considering that this movie seems to be linking back to The Incredible Hulk. Does this mean they will finally bring Liv Tyler back as Betty Ross? In October 2022, we found out that Harrison Ford would be playing General Ross after Willaim Hurt's passing. Captain America: New World Order currently has a release date of May 3, 2024.