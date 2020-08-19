Bill Murray And Sofia Coppola Team Up For On The Rocks, Trailer Here

Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray have reunited for a new film, titled On The Rocks. Murray stars alongside Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans. The film sees Jones team up with her father (Murray) to tail her husband when she begins to question her marriage. Coppola wrote and directed the film, collaborating with Murray again after the success the two found with each other with Lost in Translation. This dramedy looks and feels a lot like a spiritual successor to that film, which you can see for yourself by checking out the trailer, poster, and synopsis for On The Rocks below.

On The Rocks Synopsis & Poster

"Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she's happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, producers are Youree Henley and Sofia Coppola, co-producer is Caroline Jaczko, and executive producers are Fred Roos, Mitch Glazer, and Roman Coppola. The behind-the-scenes team includes cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, production designer Anne Ross, editor Sarah Flack, costume designer Stacey Battat, and casting directors Courtney Bright and Nicole Daniels. The original score and music supervision are by Phoenix."

This feels like one of those old-style New York films that is trying to tell a story that could only be told there, while also being a love letter to the greatest city in the world. A24 and Apple TV+ will release On The Rocks in theaters and on the streaming service in October.