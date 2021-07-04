Caveat Invites You to an Island of Ghosts and Weird Drum Bunnies

Jason chats with writer and director Damian Mc Carthy, whose new film Caveat premiered on Shudder on June 3rd.

The producers describe this tense Irish haunted house movie thus:

In Caveat, Lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there's a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga's uncle, Barrett leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house. The feature debut from Irish writer/director Damian Mc Carthy, Caveat stars Ben Caplan (Band of Brothers, Call the Midwife), Jonathan French (A Soldier's Voice), and Leila Sykes (Missing Something). Caveat is produced by Justin Hyne of HyneSight Films. Mc Carthy wrote, directed, and served as the film's editor. Cinematography by Kieran Fitzgerald and music by Richard G. Mitchell.

Mc Carthy jovially spoke via Zoom from Ireland and touched on the specificity of the Cork accent—as well as how often actors get it wrong. He also talked about how the movie was intended to be his version of the haunted house setup where the protagonist finds himself almost absurdly unable to leave—in this case, the reasons are so strange the viewer both laughs and shivers. He had on-hand a prop, the weird variant of a cymbal monkey used in the film, in this case, a drum-playing, bug-eyed stuffed rabbit.

Caveat will stream exclusively to Shudder on June 3 in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand and via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Castle Talk: Damian Mc Carthy, Writer/Director of CAVEAT – June 3 on Shudder (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0N73O1tEu4)

Check out the Trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Caveat – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoOkSYrf8ew&feature=youtu.be)

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series, of which the newest Volume is Thinly Veiled: the '70s, a collection of horror stories based on 70s TV and movies. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man in 2020.

Posted in: Interview, Movies, Podcasts | Tagged: Caveat, shudder