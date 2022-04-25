CinemaCon 2022: Sony Confirms A Third Venom Film Coming

CinemaCon 2022 is in full swing now with Sony making announcements left and right. This one was a no-brainer though. A third Venom film is being developed as we speak. Both of those films have combined to gross over $1 billion, so Tom Hardy returning as Eddie Brock was all but certain. Nothing else is known at this time, not who will join him, will Carnage be back, will Spidey pop-up, nothing. But we know for sure now that Venom will be back.

Venom 3, Cause Duh

Personally, I hated both of the Venom films quite a bit, but I understand the $1.4 billion reasons Sony does not care. I really want to like them, I do, but it is not in the cards. Here's hoping that we get an answer to the Spidey questions in this universe soon, he should be in the third one, whoever it may be.