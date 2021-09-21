Clerks III Director Kevin Smith Provides Post-Production Update

Now that filming wrapped on Kevin Smith's upcoming Clerks III, the project's entered its post-production phase where the director posted on Instagram an update completing his first cut. The Lionsgate film, slated for release in 2022, reunites principal stars, Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson, reprising their roles as Dante and Randall running the Quick Stop Groceries convenience store originally established the 1994 original. During the first film's events, Dante ran the Quick Stop while Randall ran the adjacent video store. 2006 saw the building burned down, forcing the duo to work for fast-food chain Mooby's, where they work with Becky and Elias, played by Rosario Dawson and Trevor Fehrman, respectively. Both will also reprise their roles for the third film, along with Jason Mewes' and Smith himself returning as stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob they played since the 1994 film.

Clerks III, Exercise 0

I spent all of last week waking up at 4am to take care of our aging dog Marty, which in turn had me editing early, thus breaking my daily 7 mile hike habit for a full week. The bad news is that I'm pudgy from all the eating and lack of exercising. The good news? a) Marty is still with us and b) I am done with the first cut of #clerks3! The flick came in at 1 hour and 48 minutes, but yesterday I surgically removed another 3 minutes, bringing the current cut to 1 hour and 45 minutes. #clerks2 was 1 hour and 37 minutes, but we have way more story to tell this time. Happy to report that thanks to my killer cast, the flick is funny as fuck and incredibly emotional! My boys [Brian O'Halloran] & [Jeff Anderson] (the Vladimir & Estragon of [Quick Stop Groceries]) not only gave career-best performances for one of my movies – they gave two of the best performances I've ever seen in any movie in my entire life! [Rosario Dawson] brings Becky back brilliantly, and [Jason Mewes], [Trevor Fehrman] and [Austin Zajur] steal so many scenes, I oughta have them arrested! I hope to show our [Lionsgate] partners the flick this Friday, and then all the friends and family living room screenings can kick in, so I can keep finding trims. And having seen the somewhat finished-for-now first cut, I'm elated to report the film is everything I always dreamed it could be, ever since the ending of Clerks II! Shit, it's even better than I'd hoped it could be. It's not only a paean to outsider art in general and the transformative power of cinema specifically, the flick allowed me to recreate scenes from my first film, in the same place we shot the scenes 28 years ago! I can't wait to take you back to Jersey, Kids, with what I feel is my finest film to date! But after a week alone at a desk in a dark editing room that also doubles as a hot-box, now it's time to get out there and hike a few miles! Many thanks to [Avid Technology] and their [Avid Media Composer] for making a system so smart, an idiot like me has been using it since the editing of [Chasing Amy!] Avid remains the gold standard in motion picture editing, and they've helped me become the artist I am (good or bad) since 1996! [Kevin Smith]