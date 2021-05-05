Cruella: Disney Releases Character Posters, Behind-The-Scenes Look

Disney dropped some character posters for Cruella dropped this morning, and I gotta be honest, it looks so far outside the box from what we are used to seeing from the studio that I am pumped for it. People keep comparing Emma Stone's portrayal of the classic villain to Harley Quinn, but the vibe I got from the trailer and marketing is more Devil Wears Prada meets Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman from Batman Returns. Most importantly, it looks like it is going to be a wild ride that nobody can say they were expecting. Check out the new Cruella posters below, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at Stone's transformation into the iconic villain.

Cruella Synopsis

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong all-star. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with a Premier Access charge.