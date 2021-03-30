David Ayer Hopes a Suicide Squad Director's Cut is Still Possible

I have no doubt in my mind that DC and Warner Bros. are quickly growing tired of fan demands. After giving them some leeway through Zack Snyder's Justice League, it feels like fans are starting to believe that they have creative control over the direction of the comic book character on-screen portrayals. When people enjoyed Snyder's cut with Justice League (and the film cost more money on top of it already falling short when it was released in theaters), it caused a new movement where people believed getting #RestoreTheSnyderverse was possible through the power of a hashtag. Since that wasn't really a reason to believe that Warner Bros. to completely scrap their new plans (obviously), fans then moved to demand a new vision — David Ayer's director's cut of his 2016 film Suicide Squad.

In an interview with EW, the Suicide Squad director explains that he believes fans can handle the idea of canon and non-canon cuts, explaining, "I think the studios see now that there can be canon, there can be non-canon, the fans just want to touch it. They love the characters; they just want to spend more time with it. And people are way more sophisticated about how movies are made and want to be participants in the journey. There's room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience. I think it just helps strengthen the community. But absolute credit to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that."

It was definitely an olive branch from Warner Bros. to fans for giving Snyder's version the push it needed in the first place. Still, the idea that fans can demand re-cuts of the films like Suicide Squad when we're looking at an industry that's taken a massive hit from a pandemic seems a little unreasonable. Maybe we should just give them a little time to show us what the future of DC could look like first?