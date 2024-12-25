Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney's snow white, snow white

Disney's Snow White: New Special Look And Image Of The Evil Queen

A new special look at Disney's Snow White has been released, which teases one of the new songs and a new image of the Evil Queen.

Article Summary Disney releases a special look for live-action Snow White with a new song tease.

New image of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen unveiled, stirring more anticipation.

Skepticism grows around Disney remakes after lukewarm interest in Mufasa.

Snow White in theaters March 2025, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

How interested is the general public in Disney live-action remakes? If the box office for Mufasa: The Lion King is anything to go by, it seems like the interest is waning, to say the least. However, projects are in varying levels of development and need to move along regardless of how opinion might have shifted in the last year or so. Disney's Snow White is a film that is already getting some side eye thanks to the costumes looking a bit Party City, but maybe that won't matter to the diehard fans. The movie is still a couple of months away, but Disney has started promoting the film more, including a new special look, which was released today and gave us a tease of one of the new songs. We also got a new image of the Evil Queen as well. The comment section on YouTube under the special look seems relatively possible, but if you looked at the comment section under Mufasa videos, you would have thought that film was about to be a hit, too, so who knows what anyone actually thinks these days.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!