Doctor Strange 2: Michael Waldron Teases Stephen Strange's MCU Future

When Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) opened up the portal to the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It helped open a can of worms for the Marvel Cinematic Universe that had far-reaching plot implications that expanded to the current canon that was explored in multiple projects. Other projects scratched the surface, like three recent Disney+ series in WandaVision, Loki, and the animated What If…. The streak of multiverse-tied TV series broke with Moon Knight. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron opened up on the price that Stephen will continue to pay. The following contains major spoilers.

"That's the bill coming due. As Wong says, 'You used the Darkhold to possess your own corpse.' Surely, there must be some fallout," Waldron said. "It was a little bit of a throwback to [Raimi's] old 'Evil Dead,' and that groaner of an ending, or it's just like, 'Oh my God, things turned out bad in the end.' So, yeah. We'll see what all that means for Stephen." During the events of MOM, Wanda/Scarlet Witch, under the corrupting influence of the Darkhold, she obtained during the events of WandaVision, tries to take America Chavez's (Xochitl Gomez) interdimensional powers to reclaim her own children even if it kills the younger woman in the process.

Strange gets a hold of another Darkhold and is able to learn about the same dreamwalking ability that allowed Wanda to possess her multiverse counterparts, to possess an alternate corpse version of himself to confront her in the main 616 universe mid-ritual. "The Multiverse has forced a mirror up in front of his face and has made him do some self-reflecting that I think he's refused to ever do," Waldron said. "Even when he got into that initial [car] accident [in Doctor Strange], instead of really thinking about who he was, instead he went and just became the most powerful sorcerer alive. This is a guy who doesn't want to go to therapy. I think now, there's been some forced self-reflection over the course of this adventure, and I think he's probably more capable than ever at working as part of a team." Following the confrontation, Strange develops a third eye similar to another multiverse counterpart. Waldron suggested "maybe better suited than ever to really be an anchor of the Avengers, and everything moving forward. He's also got that third eye. That might be bad news, so who knows?" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters.