Erin Sanders on Starring in 80s Supernatural Horror The Call

In this episode, Jason chats with Erin Sanders (Zoey 101Six Degrees of Separation), whose new movie The Call comes out on October 30th.  The film tells the story of a group of friends in 1987 who find themselves lured back to the home of an older couple Lin Shaye (Insidious, The Grudge) and Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw) that the friends harassed.

The Call poster and Castle Talk Podcast Logo used with permission.

Say the producers:

From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

Sanders talked about making the film right at the start of the year and what a shock it is to have it coming out in quarantine, but that there are bright spots as well– the resurgence of drive-ins and the ability to find so many films on VOD.

 

The Call will have its home entertainment premiere on 10/30 and will be available on Premium VOD & Digital.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKIhJ2XlCVk

Check out the Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mTTGe2sJOU

 

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.

About Jason Henderson

Jason Henderson, author of the Young Captain Nemo (Macmillan Children's) and Alex Van Helsing (HarperTeen) series, earned his BA from University of Dallas in 1993 and his JD from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., in 1996. His popular podcasts “Castle Talk” and “Castle of Horror” feature interviews and discussion panels made up of best-selling writers and artists from all genres. Henderson lives in Colorado with his wife and two daughters.

