Erin Sanders on Starring in 80s Supernatural Horror The Call

In this episode, Jason chats with Erin Sanders (Zoey 101, Six Degrees of Separation), whose new movie The Call comes out on October 30th. The film tells the story of a group of friends in 1987 who find themselves lured back to the home of an older couple Lin Shaye (Insidious, The Grudge) and Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw) that the friends harassed.

Say the producers:

From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive.

Sanders talked about making the film right at the start of the year and what a shock it is to have it coming out in quarantine, but that there are bright spots as well– the resurgence of drive-ins and the ability to find so many films on VOD.

The Call will have its home entertainment premiere on 10/30 and will be available on Premium VOD & Digital.

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. The author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.