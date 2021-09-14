Expect Marvel's Eternals to Cause a Ripple in the MCU

Marvel's Eternals is one of the more anticipated MCU projects in the phase 4 era, and the recent trailer promised greatness is on the way.

In the first official preview for the film, we learned a fraction of their history in terms of MCU lore, establishing that these beings are some of the oldest characters we've met so far. The trailer also acknowledged that the group of Eternals has remained hidden from mankind throughout history; however, the film is presumably going to change their relationship with the universe in one epic story.

When you utilize characters with such rich stories, fruitful powers, and massive potential for impact, there's an obvious expectation of seeing a game-changing film, which director Chloe Zhao recently assured in a new interview with Total Film. When discussing a post-Eternals world, she noted that we should have some expectations about a shift in the MCU. Zhao tells the publication, "I think we stand alone as a film for sure, but I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out."

Selma Hayek, who is featured in the film as Ajak, added to the conversation and explained that she views Eternals as a "completely a game-changer," also adding, "No one [normally] calls and says, 'I've been thinking about you for my next film. And it's also a huge movie, and you are one of the leads. And you get to be a superhero in your fifties when you're Mexican Lebanese.' The Eternals were smarter than Hollywood. You see that they've got the essence of something. Our diversity goes beyond geography. It's just a group of unique individuals."

The trailer for Eternals vividly displays those influences and ideas referenced by Hayek, so knowing that these characters are going to be pivotal to the future of the MCU is an exciting next step for Marvel.

How would you like to see Eternals characters, or even just the knowledge of their existence, incorporated into future MCU projects?