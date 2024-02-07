Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: fantastic four, Marvel Studios, Pedro Pascal

Fantastic Four Credit Removed from Pedro Pascal's SAG-AFTRA Event Bio

After originally listing Pedro Pascal as beginning production on Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four soon, SAG-AFTRA has edited his event bio.

Earlier today, it appeared that we were given a ten-ton spoiler about who would be joining the cast of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four. On Tuesday night, SAG-AFTRA Foundation's "Conversations" series hosted a retrospective on The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal's career, and that's where things got interesting – though not at the event. In the actor's online bio for the event, Pascal was listed as beginning production on the film soon – which would definitely be a headline-grabber. Now, we have an update that makes the whole thing even more interesting – that's right, Pascal's bio on the SAG-AFTRA Foundation website has been edited to remove the Fantastic Four reference.

On the event's website, the following was previously listed for Pascal: "Pascal recently wrapped production on Ridley Scott's highly anticipated GLADIATOR 2 and will soon begin production on Marvel Studios' FANTASTIC FOUR. Most recently, Pascal starred opposite Bella Ramsey in HBO's THE LAST OF US, based off of the PlayStation and Naughty Dog game of the same name. The show, which premiered in January 2023, debuted to record-breaking numbers and critical acclaim. HBO announced THE LAST OF US season 2 renewal in late January." While we normally take these types of event listings with a healthy dose of skepticism, the fact that it was a SAG-AFTRA event lent it a bit more weight/credibility. Here's a look at two screencaps from the website from earlier today:

And here's a look at how the website reads now – with Fantastic Four edited out of Pascal's bio:

Here's what we do know about Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four film. First, we learned last fall that Matt Shakman (who will always be It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to us) would be directing the MCU Phase Six cinematic effort. In addition, we know that Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, and Cameron Squires have all had a say in the script. As for when we can expect the film, it looks like May 2, 2025, is the set date… for now (November 8, 2024, & February 14, 2025, were the previous release dates) – with production expected to get underway this August (fingers crossed).

