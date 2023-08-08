Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, final destination, Final Destination 2, horror

Final Destination Creator Talks Original Sequel Plans

Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick is opening up about his original plans for the film's ending and how it would have impacted a sequel

While each and every installment of Final Destination has plenty to offer audiences (that sequel car accident remains unrivaled), there's obviously a special kind of success that came with the original film. It had a memorable '90s cast, created something new, and essentially launched a franchise that would become a mainstream horror film series across two generations. Though, apparently, the film that we're familiar with had other plans that would have sparked a very different sequel before being scrapped for a different ending entirely.

Now, the franchise creator is revealing that the original ending would have incorporated the child of its two main characters who were consistently encountering death itself.

The Importance of Clear and Alex's Child in Original Final Destination 2 Plans

While speaking to Collider about the Final Destination franchise and original sequel ideas, the creator Jeffrey Reddick revealed his initial plans by explaining, "If I had them both back, I had always planned on killing Clear, but I wanted to keep Alex alive. I had a cool twist at the end where it still was, you know, she has a life that saves her life, but then death gets her once she has the kid, and Alex is still kind of the torch-bearer. That was my original take, but with the scheduling stuff, we ended up with no Alex. And I'm like, 'Ah, if I'd known we weren't gonna bring Alex back, I would have not have killed Clear,' because I love bringing original people back, but I don't like killing them."

The franchise is expected to receive a sixth installment titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, which will eventually move into production when the SAG-AFTRA strike reaches its conclusion. All things considered, what are your thoughts on the original plans the Reddick had for the ending and sequel of Final Destination? Sound off in the comments below!

