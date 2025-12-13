Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddy's, five nights at freddys 2, Universal Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Star on the Franchise's Malleable Lore

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 star Matthew Patrick explains why the franchise's mysterious lore is "constantly malleable."

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy's 2 movie embraces the franchise's ever-shifting, flexible lore for its story direction

MatPat, Game Theory creator and cast member, says each FNAF medium bends the lore uniquely for its format

The films intentionally remix major FNAF events, weaving familiar themes but creating their own canon

Fans should expect the sequel to further expand and redefine Five Nights at Freddy's movie universe

Apparently, the upcoming Universal Pictures and Blumhouse film Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is leaning into the chaos of its own canon. As the sequel creeps toward its exclusive theatrical release on December 5, 2025, longtime theorist turned cast member Matthew Patrick, better known as MatPat, is framing the movie's lore changes as part of a bigger pattern for the franchise. In a new interview with DiscussingFilm, he explains why fans should basically expect each version of Five Nights at Freddy's to bend the story in its own way from here on out.

"Here is the thing, if no one knows the lore, does the lore really exist?" Patrick said. "The lore is constantly malleable. It has a lot of recurring themes, but it changes depending on the area where you are engaging with it. The books are a little bit different than the movies, which is a little bit different from the games. That ecosystem lets you recognize similar beats and similar rhymes, while also being okay with the changes. The medium ultimately dictates how the story takes shape. I think they have done an incredible job of staying true to the essence of what it is while still making the story relevant for movies."

Patrick's comments practically back up what fans have already seen on screen with the massive success behind the first film. The first Five Nights at Freddy's adjusted a few key parts of William Afton's fate, and from what's being said, the sequel only pushes further, sending familiar animatronics out into the wider world and redefining how events line up with the games and novels.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Official Plot Details

Directed once again by Emma Tammi and produced by Blumhouse and Universal, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 picks up roughly a year after the events at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The town now treats the pizzeria as an urban legend, until a fan event called Fazfest brings Abby back into contact with the animatronics and unlocks another wave of hauntings. Naturally, the sequel promises more locations and a larger scale, with toy style versions of the characters and a heavier focus on action.

Josh Hutcherson returns as Mike, joined by Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa and Piper Rubio as Abby, while Matthew Lillard once again plays William Afton. New arrivals include Skeet Ulrich as Henry Emily (yes, that means a Scream reunion) and Megan Fox, who voices Toy Chica. Patrick also steps into the recording booth as the voice of Toy Bonnie, a full circle move for a creator whose Game Theory videos helped fuel years of fan conversations about this series.

With Tammi promising upgraded animatronics, more Easter eggs, and what cast members describe as a bigger, scarier follow-up, it's safe to say that the sequel is taking a few big swings. Do you think it makes sense for the films to have their own lore?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!