Disney+ Releases Trailer For New Frozen Short Once Upon A Snowman

Frozen favorite Olaf will star in a new animated short coming this Friday, October 23rd to Disney+. In this new short, we go back to when Olaf was brought back to life by Elsa and watch as he searches for an identity…and what to use as a nose. Adventure awaits him and us. All of the voice cast from the Frozen films are back, including Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Jonathan Groff. You can see the trailer for the new Frozen short, Once Upon a Snow Man, down below.

More Frozen Please and Thank You

Will there be a Frozen 3? "I don't know. I mean, here's the deal. Frozen II wasn't Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen III," Gad explained earlier this year. "That's way above my pay grade, but what I can tell you is this: There was an opportunity to take these characters and bring again a sense of hope and inspiration. And it's why the team at Disney and I teamed up on the past couple of weeks to do At Home with Olaf. And so the saga continues, even if it's not necessarily in the form of a third movie. But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day."

For now, it sounds like we will have to make due with these shorts and such. Whatever they want to give us is fine, we will take it all. Once Upon a Snowman debuts on Disney+ this Friday, October. 23rd.