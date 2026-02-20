Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Briarcliff Entertainment, Good Luck Have Fun Don't Die, Haley Lu Richardson

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Star on the Film's Big Twist

One of the stars of the film Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die discusses her knowledge of the film's big reveal.

Article Summary Haley Lu Richardson reveals her approach to playing Ingrid in Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die.

The film's big twist links the time traveler and Ingrid in a dramatic, emotional revelation.

Critics praise the movie for its inventive time travel plot and energetic comedic tone.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die surprises audiences with twists and high-stakes action.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is a new science fiction adventure that combines doses of comedy, time travel, and urgent stakes into a single night of chaotic action. Directed by Gore Verbinski and written by Matthew Robinson, the film centers on a disheveled stranger claiming to be from the future who bursts into a late-night Los Angeles diner. He then proceeds to tell the patrons that he has been trying again and again to find the right mix of people to help him stop a rogue artificial intelligence from destroying the world, and this time, the fate of humanity could hinge on the choices they make before the sun comes up. So obviously, spoilers ahead for anyone who has not yet seen the film.

In the final act, the narrative reveals a twist that reframes the entire mission. The time traveler's connection to one of the volunteers becomes startlingly personal when it's revealed that the boy at the heart of the AI threat is directly connected to the woman known as Ingrid. And in a recent interview, actor Haley Lu Richardson discussed the challenge of playing a character with so much hidden beneath the surface.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Star on Knowing the Film's Twist

Richardson explains to Screen Rant, "Then there's this very specific, curious kind of observation that she has with Man From The Future and this weird boundary/care that he has for her from the get-go. That was very curious to me, where these energies were coming from. It made sense. I couldn't play it like I knew that she's his mom the whole time, but there was something deep down when she finds out that she's his mom, when she's with the weird AI kid and that whole trippy section of the movie, there was something that I felt while that revelation was happening that was heartbreaking, but also maybe I felt this or knew this all along somehow. It was all very complex but made sense."

Audiences have generally responded with enthusiasm for the film's wild mix of tones and urgent ideas, while critics have been much more supportive, giving Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die a strong Tomatometer score in the mid-80s on Rotten Tomatoes with praise for its inventive approach and energetic performances. However, at the box office, the movie opened modestly, earning just under $4 million during its Valentine's Day weekend run in North America against a reported $20 million production budget, marking one of the more notable openings in the distributor Briarcliff Entertainment's history despite not breaking into the top five domestically. The cast includes Sam Rockwell leading a quirky ensemble along with Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

