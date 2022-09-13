Halloween Ends Won't Reveal Where Michael's Been Since the Time Jump

Halloween Ends is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest genre releases of the year — with the finale of a 40+ year franchise coming to a head this October. While the next installment of the beloved slasher film series is finally going to leap forward by a few years, new comments from director David Gordon Green suggests that there will still be a few things left unsaid. Most importantly, the whereabouts of Michal Myers after the Halloween Kills bloodbath.

During an exclusive chat with Total Film Magazine for their new Halloween Ends cover story, Green is asked about what the Boogeyman has been up to over the past four years, and the director admits, "We don't really explain that. It's like: I don't want to see where Jaws goes to sleep at night when I'm watching a shark movie. I want to see him when he pops up, and he's got an appetite!" Based on the first few teasers revealed so far, franchise fans can deduce that Michael's appetite for carnage is back, igniting another murder spree after years of peace and quiet.

As far as how things have shifted for longtime Halloween heroine Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, the actress hints that a familiar, calmer version of Laurie might be taking center stage for the final film. Curtis explains, "By the time you meet Laurie Strode, she has gotten help. Help to process the level of violence that has been perpetrated against her and her family. She's done the work. And there's a moment at the beginning of the movie where you actually meet Laurie – I'm not going to say she's as innocent as she was back when she was a 17-year-old girl – but she has a layer of hope about her. That's a beautiful place to start a really tragic, incredibly violent ending."

We'll have to wait to see how Laurie and Michael handle a final face-off this October when Halloween Ends carves its way into theaters and on Peacock starting October 14.