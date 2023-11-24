Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, harold & kumar, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, john cho, Kal Penn, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros

Harold & Kumar Could Still Receive a Fourth Installment (Eventually)

The co-creators of Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle are confident that there will be a fourth movie at some point in time.

In 2004, the film Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle became a stoner classic about two friends embarking on a chaotic, over-the-top adventure strictly to appease their munchie fix – generating more than $100 million at the box office and two additional films, with the last entry coming out more than a decade ago in 2011. But just like any classic, there's always a desire for more, which apparently is a sentiment shared by everyone involved in the Harold & Kumar franchise, according to the film's co-creators. Here's what's currently being said!

Harold & Kumar Co-Creators are Certain That a Fourth Movie Will Happen

While speaking to Comic Book about the idea of returning for another chapter of their beloved comedy franchise, co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg expressed certainty that there will be another film in the future. The pair shares with the site, "It's something we're all determined to do. Well, first of all, we are dying to make another one. We've been a little bit busy lately between Cobra Kai and Obliterated. We had a dinner not long ago. About a month ago with [John Cho] and [Kal Penn]. We're all talking about making another one. It's really just a matter of time. It's figuring out when it could all fit into all of our schedules. It's something that we're all determined to do. We just need to find the time to do it."

When Penn previously joked with the site about what the pair would be doing, he noted, "I hesitate even answering that question because all of us want to do a fourth movie; we just need to figure out the right timing. You've got the 20-year anniversary coming up, so maybe we can figure out something by then."

Well, we're really almost there now, so perhaps it's time to get moving! Regardless of its current non-status, at least this is still a slight win for Harold & Kumar fans.

Would you be interested in seeing a Harold & Kumar 4?

