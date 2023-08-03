Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, haunted mansion, Justin Simien

Haunted Mansion Director Discusses Sequel Opportunities

Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien is discussing his interest in returning for a second chapter of the ride-turned-film.

With Disney's Haunted Mansion, there's obviously some consistent studio love for the ride-turned-film – considering that we've now received two official attempts to adapt the popular paranormal kid-friendly experience. And we've already had a few Haunted Mansion films, so what's one more, right?

And if you happen to be someone who's looking for more, a recent interview with the director of the new Haunted Mansion revealed the filmmaker's interest in keeping this story alive, confirming that he's more than open to the idea of returning for a Haunted Mansion 2.

Haunted Mansion Director Justin Simien Would be Open to Returning for a Sequel

When speaking to ComicBook, Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was asked about the idea of keeping this cinematic universe going, which sounded like something he'd be happy to continue with. Simien explains to the website, "Absolutely. My favorite thing about being a director is building the world around the story so that you feel like, 'Okay after the story ends and before the story begins, there's still a world there.' That's my favorite part."

The director goes on to explain that he's also established plenty of potential easter eggs for more Haunted Mansion as well, noting, "And so there's a lot of things that we set up in the movie and a lot of places that we just point to as being over there, but we don't necessarily go all the way in that particular room or go all the way into that particular mansion. So I think that there is plenty, plenty more story left, plenty more mysteries to discover in the mansion itself. And shockingly, even more, Easter eggs, if you can believe it."

The second version of the film is directed by Simien, with an all-star cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Disney's new film Haunted Mansion is in theaters now.

