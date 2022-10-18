Hawkgirl's Absence in Black Adam Film Will Be Explained

It's pretty much a given that if you're a fan of either Hawkman or Hawkgirl, you're expecting to see (or at least hear about) both in some capacity. That's just kind of how it is!

In the upcoming Black Adam film, it's officially been publically confirmed that there isn't actually going to be a Hawkgirl appearance in the movie or on this particular JSA roster. However, that doesn't necessarily imply that fans can't begin to anticipate some mention of the character, which was recently discussed by the actor portraying the new iteration of Hawkman.

During a new interview published over at The Direct, the Black Adam actor Aldis Hodge was asked about them typically being a "package deal," and he explained, "Oh, I actually can't speak to that, her factoring into the film story-wise, because… Yeah, I can't speak to how it would factor into the film aside from the fact that it would still be awesome. It would be amazing, but her not being there is intentional. We have room to grow, so however we are allowed to go further, and we can explore different avenues; hopefully, that is one of the avenues that we do get to touch on. But everything has a meaning and a purpose."

Do you think Hawkgirl will be missed, or is it smarter to break the pair up for story purposes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Black Adam: Cast and Release Date

Black Adam's cast includes Dwayne Johnson (San Andreas, Rampage), Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Hodge (Leverage, City on a Hill), Quintessa Swindell (Euphoria, Voyagers), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard), Pierce Brosnan (The Thomas Crown Affair, Mamma Mia!), Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest), James Cusati-Moyer (Inventing Anna), and Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things). The live-action DC film has a theatrical release date slated for October 21, 2022.