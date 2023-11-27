Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, hocus pocus 3

Hocus Pocus 2 Actor Says Mother Witch Still Has Stories to Tell

Actor Hannah Waddingham reveals if she's been approached for Hocus Pocus 3, and if she'd be open to returning to play Mother Witch again.

Article Summary Hannah Waddingham is eager to reprise Mother Witch in a potential Hocus Pocus 3.

She hasn't received official news but is ready for more 'magnificent mayhem'.

Screenwriter Jen D'Angelo has ideas for new directions and challenges in a third film.

Debate is open on whether Mother Witch should return or remain a mysterious figure.

After the massive gap between Hocus Pocus and the popular Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2, there's now a much higher chance that we'll be seeing a Hocus Pocus 3 in the very near future. But what that entails and who it includes remains to be seen.

Now, one of the lore-heavy characters introduced in the second installment reveals if she's been approached about the next entry and if she's even open to that idea. Here's what was revealed.

Hannah Waddingham is Open to Seeing the Return of Mother Witch in Hocus Pocus 3

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter about if she's heard any news about the next film or even the prospect of returning for the next chapter of Hocus Pocus, star Hannah Waddingham cautiously teased that there could be a future for Mother Witch after her inclusion in Hocus Pocus 2, Waddingham explains, "No, [I haven't heard anything official] hilariously. I love that there's been all this talk, and I'm here for it. But no, no. I mean, that would be amazing. I feel like I just barely, barely scratched the surface or put half an eyelash on for her. I feel like there is far more for the Mother Witch to cause magnificent mayhem. I would be so down for that. I mean, for one, Salvador Perez's costume needs another trot out for sure, and my cape that I wouldn't let them cut definitely needs another swish. And she needs a song, P.S."

While previously chatting with Collider about the potential for a third installment, screenwriter Jen D'Angelo explained, "Yes, I have my theories about what we could see, and what things mean and where we could take these characters. It's interesting to be like, 'Now we have even more possibility,' and it'll be a challenge to sort of pick the avenue and really make the movie stand on its own." Adding, "I'm like, 'Yes, Winifred learned a very valuable lesson; she loves her sisters more than anything in the world,' but she will also just immediately get distracted by whatever's put in front of her. So if you dangle the carrot of a potential revenge against Salem, which she has always wanted, she might have a backslide where she gets singularly focused on the wrong goal again."

Do you want to see the return of Mother Witch and extra Hocus Pocus lore, or is it better to keep her in the shadows? Sound off below.

